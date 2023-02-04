Stellenbosch FC midfielder, SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries murdered — report

Cape Town — The South African football fraternity has been hit with sad news after it was reported that Stellenbosch FC midfielder Oshwin Andries was reportedly murdered on Saturday.
According to reports, the 19-year-old Andries, who was also the captain of the national U20 team, died after he was stabbed.
Till we meet again💔 pic.twitter.com/noDM9ecLO7— Lee Langeveldt (@LeeLangeveldt) February 4, 2023
Andries, who was born in Stellenbosch, featured eight times for his club in the DStv Premiership as he was starting to make his name in the game.
He scored his first goal in a 3-1 win over Royal AM, and was said to have a bright future in the game.
Andries wasn’t involved in Stellenbosch FC’s 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
This is a developing story...
IOL Sport