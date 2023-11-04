Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners to throw a braai for his team-mates with R100k man of the match prize

The camaraderie among Stellenbosch’s players is set to get an injection in the next few days after striker Iqraam Rayners vowed to throw his teammates a braai. Rayners scooped the Man of the Match award — a cheque for R100 000 — when Stellies beat Polokwane City 2-0 in the Carling Knockout quarter-final in Polokwane on Friday.

This was the second time that the striker bagged the award, having been the ‘best player’ on the pitch when they beat Chippa United 2-1 in the last 16. So now R200 000 richer after just two matches in the inaugural ‘beer cup’, the striker is set to enjoy his newly found riches with his teammates in a constructive way. “I am feeling good (after winning the man of the match award). Obviously, I am going to give the guys something off the two men of the match cheques,” he said.

“I am going to give them a nice braai after our last game (before the Fifa break) against Chippa United (on November 11), just to enjoy the moment." He added: "We are going to have a nice team building (event). We'll do something, maybe paintball or something off the field to turn the guys' minds off." Rayners also has his and the club’s supporters to thank for his two cheques, having been the ones who voted him for the two men of the match accolades.

But while that came as a surprise to the 27-year-old, he’s just eager to continue doing his best for the team week in and week out. “I don't know how it works, (or) who votes for me. I just play and fight for the team to get the results, that's all I want to do,'' he explained.