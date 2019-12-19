CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says his boys became men after the PSL clash away to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The top-flight rookies held their own against the Brazilians and enjoyed a 1-0 half-time lead before going down 3-1, resulting in drop down to last place on the table.
“Ryan Moon landed the early blow for us with his second goal of the season and then we give up three goals, the first a penalty. We then drop two late-on to end up with nothing,” said Barker.
“Losing centre-back Mogamad de Goede to a red card in the second half dented our cause. But we showed enough quality against one of the top clubs in Africa.
“We take a lot of positives into Saturday’s match at Baroka FC, a side on the up and dangerous on their home field. Our goal is to come away with a point and close out the year on 13 points from 15 games. That may not read as a good return but keep in mind that we have played away from home 10 times.”