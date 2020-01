Stellies star Isaacs now the main man









Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes his striker Waseem Isaacs can make a bold bid for the Golden Boot award. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes his striker Waseem Isaacs can make a bold bid for the Golden Boot award as the leading goal scorer in the South African top flight at the end of the season. In his first season in the PSL, Isaacs has netted six goals in 12 games and joins three others chasing down Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park, who has nine. “Waseem has been a revelation for us in his first season in the PSL. We will do whatever we can to increase his tally to put him in contention for top scorer,” said Barker. “He didn't start the first four games but did in the next and scored. "He’s now the first-choice striker and revelling in the role.

"His winning goal away to Baroka FC last time out clinched our second victory on the road and third three-pointer of the season.

“It was important for us to end the year on a positive note and improve our position on the log standings after the first round. We’re now off the foot of the table in 13th place and aim to stay clear of the relegation zone.”

Stellies have so far made three new signings during the January transfer window and Barker believes midfielders Granwald Scott and Ally Msengi along with attacker Ovidy Karuru have much to offer.

“Granwald is an ex-Wits man with experience and quality that will be required in this second half of our campaign and Ally is a young talented player from Tanzania eager to strut his stuff, while Ovidy is a Zimbabwean international formerly with Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu who will provide assistance to the forwards,” he said.

“That could be it for us in terms of adding to a squad brimming with confidence and fired up for the next challenge that awaits, that being a home tie against fourth-placed Wits at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off).”

Meanwhile, Cape Town City host fellow strugglers Baroka in a bottom-three clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off).

The Citizens remain goalless and winless for four games under new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

A fit-again Kermit Erasmus could well lead to a change in fortunes for a team loaded with talented players but for far too long now playing way below their full potential.

Erasmus has seven goals to his name and is in the running for the end-of-season Golden Boot award handed to the league’s top goal scorer.

He’s a little guy with a big heart and pace to burn and doesn’t need a second invitation to open up defences, as shown by his brace the last time City won a game in seeing off visitors Polokwane City 5-3 in November.

Cape Times