Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC ready to take giant African step

With no team in South Africa any match for the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns in this season’s DStv Premiership, it is to Stellenbosch FC’s massive credit that they could finish second to the champions. The last round of league fixtures take place on Saturday, and if Stellenbosch win their game against Richards Bay in Durban, it will guarantee the Cape Winelands side a Caf Champions League berth.

If they lose or draw and are overtaken by third-placed Orlando Pirates, it will still mean entry into the Caf Confederation Cup. For Stellies coach Steve Barker, playing in ‘Africa’ will be a significant milestone, but playing the top tier Champions League will be first prize.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says they'll also look to their DDC team as part of bolstering their squad for next season. "The Champions League will be better," Barker said.

“We are ready to play in Africa. Before that, we will look at our squad and ensure we have the depth. The schedule could be hectic as the season winds on.” In fact, Barker has sought the advice of Sundowns on how to approach playing in African competition from a logistical perspective. “Mentality-wise the key is to be well-prepared, because we must prepare for the unknowns. We must be prepared for what’s going to be thrown at us.

“We have already asked Sundowns for help – not from a footballing side, but from a logistics side of things and how to approach certain things. “I don’t know if we will be allowed to charter planes and send chefs in advance of our travelling to countries. “There are certain things that we can learn from them. It would be unwise on our part not to speak to a team like Sundowns from a footballing point of view, on and off the field.