Still a lot to play for as DStv Premiership enters home straight

Johannesburg — The DStv Premiership has almost reached the end of the season, and the real contenders are being separated at the top and bottom of the standings. Crowned champions for an unprecedented sixth season in a row, only Mamelodi Sundowns’ spot at the top of the log remains uncontested heading to the last five games of the season.

Meanwhile, the CAF qualifying – second and third spots – top eight and survival – 14th positions and upwards – are still up for grabs. Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United have been on each other’s necks for the respective CAF qualifying spots in recent weeks. But the latter failed to consolidate their second spot on Tuesday, drawing with Marumo Gallants to move one point and three points clear of Pirates and Chiefs who both have a game in hand.

The two Soweto giants - Pirates and Chiefs - will be eager to capitalise on SuperSport’s slip-up by beating Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both teams are in good form having recently booked a date together for May 6 at FNB Stadium in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, after beating Dondol Stars and Royal AM in the quarter-finals last weekend. Pirates are the most in-form team between the two in the league, though, thanks to five league wins on the bounce. Hence, they will be favourites against Eric Tinkler’s team in Orlando.

But Pirates’ failure to be at their best could see the Capetonians make a late push for the continental spots, following a poor start to the season. Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants’ draw with SuperSport meant they continued to further pull away from the relegation zone as they are 13th on the log, four points clear of basement dwellers Maritzburg United who have two games in hand. The Team of Choice will fancy their chances of staying afloat, though, given that unlike their fellow relegation candidates Chippa United and Swallows FC, who are 15th and 14th on the log, haven’t made a coaching change in the last few weeks.

Moreover, Fadlu Davids’ team will play in a KwaZulu-Natal derby on Friday against provincial counterparts Richards Bay FC who are on an eight-game losing streak in the league. Swallows, though, will be eager to continue with their fight for survival under interim coach Musa Nyatama, who has collected four points out of a possible six since taking over from Ernst Middendorp, when they visit Stellenbosch FC. Chippa, meanwhile, will be off this weekend. They will watch their relegation counterparts with interest ahead of facing Chiefs next Thursday in Gqeberha.