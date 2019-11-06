Still plenty of hard work to do at Chiefs









DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs endured a disastrous season last term but they have bounced back with the bang in the new campaign. They finished outside the top eight of the Absa Premiership and lost to National First Division outfit TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final. It was a season to forget for Amakhosi but it’s been a different story in 2019/20. Chiefs are sitting at the summit of the Premiership table with 22 points, in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout, and on the verge of acquiring the Q.Innovation 1 accolade. Coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed the secret behind the club’s current success.

“It is not possible (to reveal our secrets in to our early success). It is a long story (but to sum it up), I think our loss against TS Galaxy served as a wake-up call. It was difficult sitting here on May 19. We sat down after that defeat and decided that we have to go on,” Middendorp explained.

Amakhosi will host Golden Arrows in the TKO semi-finals later this month.

“We started the new season with a clear target. We want to do well. We’ve mixed it up. We reduced our numbers.

“You may think everything is fantastic but it is not. We have to do a lot of stuff better if we want to have sustainable structure,” he added.

Coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed the secret behind the club’s current success. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chiefs last tasted success in 2015 but they are clearly getting closer to ending their trophy drought.

“If you want success, don’t keep quiet. You must be stubborn. That is in my personal character and mindset.

“A lot of stuff has to be done better. We have to challenge ourselves. We have to work hard. We have to communicate. We have to not be satisfied with our progress,” Middendorp said.

“Yes, we’ve advanced to the next stage (of the Knockout) but we should use that as a way to increase our energy. Our success must not depend on one player or one manager. It is critical to challenge each other.”

Amakhosi will lock horns with Chippa United in Premiership showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight.

Chiefs are brimming with confidence having beaten both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the last two weekends.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook