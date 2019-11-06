DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs endured a disastrous season last term but they have bounced back with the bang in the new campaign.
They finished outside the top eight of the Absa Premiership and lost to National First Division outfit TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.
It was a season to forget for Amakhosi but it’s been a different story in 2019/20.
Chiefs are sitting at the summit of the Premiership table with 22 points, in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout, and on the verge of acquiring the Q.Innovation 1 accolade.
Coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed the secret behind the club’s current success.