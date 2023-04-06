Zangenberg, who is a UEFA A coaching license holder and Masters' Degree graduate — specialising in human physiology — will work across the club, aligning the methodology of physical training of the senior men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Johannesburg — Mathias Zangenberg has been appointed as the new head of physical performance at Mamelodi Sundowns, the club announced on Thursday afternoon.

Boasting 15 years of experience, Zangenberg has been a member of the technical team with some of the major Denmark Superliga sides, including FC Nordsjælland and has gained invaluable experience from the team’s participation in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Upon his arrival to the club on Thursday, he was welcomed by sporting director Flemming Berg who said: "His knowledge, experience and work ethic will assist in getting the first team to the next level and to make a clear strategy for physical training and injury prevention throughout the entire club."

Zangenberg is no stranger to the continent having worked with the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, during the recent World Cup in Qatar as the physical coach.