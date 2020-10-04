Sundowns appoint Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches

CAPE TOWN – Reigning DSTV Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches following the departure of Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane left the club last week after helping secure a third straight title for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, and speculation on his successor has been rife since, with Mngqithi thought to have been the favourite.

In a statement announcing the appointment on Sunday, club president Patrice Motsepe said: “Manqoba and Rhulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of th technical team that were crowned champions of Africa in 2016 and have also won the Premier Soccer League and other titles in South Africa.

“The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches,” said Motsepe.

“Manqoba and Rhulani and the technical team at Sundowns will focus on defendin gthe PSL and the other titles that we won during our historic 50-year anniversary.