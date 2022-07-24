Sundowns are too good, Chiefs and Pirates won’t be able to match them, says Muhsin Ertugral

Johannesburg — Muhsin Ertugral has lamented Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs’ signing sprees this winter, insisting that won’t help them knock Mamelodi Sundowns off the perch anyway. The two Soweto giants have raided the market in the ongoing transfer window, bolstering their squads with new signings. Pirates have signed six players, while Chiefs have snatched up seven.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Evidence Makgopa are some of the players that have joined the Sea Robbers’ ship which will be steered by new coach Jose Riveiro next season. Meanwhile, rivals Chiefs, who’ll be coached by club legend Arthur Zwane next season, have lured to Naturena players such as Yusuf Maart, Ashely Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika. The Buccaneers and Amakhosi are both looking to return to the pinnacle of local football after watching Tshwane giants Sundowns become ‘The Untouchables’ in recent years.

Sundowns walked away with a domestic treble last season, winning the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and record fifth successive DStv Premiership title — and 12th overall. Albeit being known for having deep pockets compared to their 15 counterparts in top-flight football, Sundowns haven’t been as commanding in the transfer window, making only two signings so far. The Brazilians have since landed the services of Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams together with midfielder Sipho Mbule from bitter rivals SuperSport United thus far.

Story continues below Advertisement

And according to Ertugral, who also coached both Chiefs and Pirates, Sundowns’ urge for continuity will make them unstoppable — yet again. “One of the things we undermine in football is continuity. Sundowns have had continuity for five years now after winning the league in succession,” Ertugral said. “The teams that are following them are buying eight, nine or 10 players — and even more. And it doesn’t work like that. It will never work.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowns have been the team to beat in South African football for almost a decade, having not only kept the bulk of the team post the Pitso Mosimane era but the technical team as well. When the multiple championship winning Mosimane left Sundowns to join Al Ahly in 2020, his former assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena were promoted as co-coaches. The duo — with the help of Steve Komphela, who was appointed as a senior coach — ensured that Sundowns were crowned kings of the land for the last two seasons in a row.

Story continues below Advertisement

Such continuity has seen the Brazilians setting their sights on claiming a second African crown in the immediate future after winning the trophy six years ago under Mosimane. Ertugral has since put his head on the block and tipped Sundowns’ dominance to continue for years as they’ve blended together to produce sweet melodies like a fine orchestra. “It is like fine tuning an orchestra. Everyone can play unplugged. But you won’t listen to that. You’ll listen to an orchestra in fine tuning. And this is years, and years, of being together," he said.

“From the most successful teams in the world, you’ll see there’s only two or three transfers that are made — and not more. And then there’s a longevity of continuity and processing of the squad. “So, again, I don’t think that Sundowns will be challenged in this season!” @Mihlalibaleka