Sundowns beat Baroka FC to open 5 point lead over SuperSport United

TSHWANE – DStv Premiership log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns opened a five-point lead following their 2-0 win over Baroka at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

At this rate, Sundowns are well on their way to claiming a record fourth consecutive league title.

In the opening half-hour, the goalkeepers Ugandan Denis Onyango (Sundowns) and Zimbabwean Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) were alert to scoring threats and did well to avert danger. Neither side managed to dominate during this phase although Sundowns looked far more composed on the ball.

Exuberant Baroka managed a few penetrative sorties deep into the Sundowns half with fast-paced breaks down the right flanks and then followed up with goalmouth crosses. In the 31st minute, Baroka striker Thamsanqa Masiya came within a whisker of scoring after he chipped the ball high over the advancing Onyango after Sundowns' central defence was exposed.

