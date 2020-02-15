Sundowns beat SuperSport to stretch MDC lead









Jabu Matsio of Supersport United tackles Siyanda Msani of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Multichoice Diski Challenge match at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix PIETERMARITZBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the summit of the MultChoice Diski Challenge on Saturday morning after beating arch-rivals SuperSport United 2-1 at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale, halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. The Brazilians are now five points clear of second placed Bidvest Wits side. They have now acquired 57 points after 24 games while the Clever Boys are on 52 points after 23 points. Wits will face Highlands Park at 11am on Sunday. Promise Mkhuma almost broke the deadlock minutes in to the second half but Siphamandla Gumede kept him at bay with a fantastic save.

The ever hard working, Mkhuma tormented Malebogo Modise on the left and side before unleashing a thunderbolt but Gumede was well positioned.

The game came to life in the second half. It was played at frenetic pace. It was end to end staff.

Sithembiso Kurata hit the post for SuperSport after making a telling run on the right and side.

Bilal Baloyi made a goal-line clearance from the resulted corner. Muhammed Carrim rose the highest but was denied by Baloyi.

It was Sundowns though who broke the deadlock first. Neo Mphuti put Sundowns in the lead in the 62and minutes after making blistering run on the left and side and finished with aplomb to beat Gumede.

Sundowns lost concentration at the ciritical phase of the game. Glen Baatjies committed a blunder as he failed to clear the back pass and the ball fell in to the path of Maziko who just rattled the back of the net.

Sundowns stole the game at the death. Cassius Mailula put Sundowns back in the lead with a ball that deflected on Jabu Matsio before kissing the back of the net. The deflection decisived Gumede between the sticks.

IOL Sport