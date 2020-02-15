PIETERMARITZBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the summit of the MultChoice Diski Challenge on Saturday morning after beating arch-rivals SuperSport United 2-1 at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale, halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
The Brazilians are now five points clear of second placed Bidvest Wits side.
They have now acquired 57 points after 24 games while the Clever Boys are on 52 points after 23 points.
Wits will face Highlands Park at 11am on Sunday.
Promise Mkhuma almost broke the deadlock minutes in to the second half but Siphamandla Gumede kept him at bay with a fantastic save.