Sundowns confirm signing of Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the signing of attacker Thabiso Kutumela on Friday afternoon. The 28-year-old joins Masandawana on a five-year-contract from Maritzburg United. Kutumela was the star for Maritzburg United last season as he helped the Team of Choice avoid relegation last season after scoring 12 goals in the DSTV Premiership.

"Thabiso Kutumela has reached an agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns and signed a 5-year contract with the reigning DStv Premiership Champions," the club statement read. "The 28-year-old striker joins The Yellow Nation after scoring 12 goals in 26 league starts with Maritzburg United FC this past season." Kutumela almost single handedly helped Maritzburg United avoid the drop last season and was rewarded for his efforts by being nominated for the Players’ Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards.