Sundowns dominate as PSL Awards nominees announced

Johannesburg - A host of Mamelodi Sundowns players headline the nominees for the 2022 Premier Soccer League Awards announced on Thursday. The DStv Premiership and MTN8 champions have had a remarkable campaign and it comes as no surprise that the bulk of their squad occupy the majority of the categories of potential individual honours.

The Brazilians have racked up unbelievable stats and broke numerous records on their way to claim a fourth DStv Premiership title in four years, however, there would be an upset on the cards with the inclusion of Victor Letsoalo in the Footballer of Season accolade and coach John Maduka vying for Coach of the Season. ALSO READ: Deon Hotto eyes second major title with Orlando Pirates DStvPrem Footballer of the Season:

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM)

DStvPrem Player's Player of the Season: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) DStvPrem Coach of the Year: John Maduka (Royal AM)

Manqoba Mngqithi & Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Eric Tinkler ( Cape Town City) DStvPrem 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻:

Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC) Kwame Peprah (Orlando Pirates) Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)

DStvPrem 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) DStvPrem 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻: Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns) Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

DStvPrem 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻: Hugo Marques (Cape Town City) Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC) NedbankCup 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns) King Ndlovu (Marumo Gallants) NedbankCup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keagan Allan (AmaTuks) Luvuyo Phewa (AmaTuks) Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM)

MTN8 Last Man Standing Nominees: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) Surprise Ralani (Cape Town City)