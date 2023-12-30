Sundowns held by Polokwane while TS Galaxy, Richards Bay both win

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership table on Saturday despite being held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City. The Brazilians, who began their campaign with 11 consecutive wins, have picked up just two points from their last two games.

However, with SuperSport United also dropping points this weekend, the draw hasn’t hurt the champions. Rulani Mokwena’s charges had the lion’s share of the posession, but couldn’t find an opening against a dogged Rise and Shine at Loftus. Earlier, Richards Bay showed character as they came from behind to claim a 3-1 win over SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match played at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Despite the win, the Natal Rich Boys remained 15th in the league, but they are four points behind 14th-placed Sekhukhune United. Richards Bay will now take on Polokwane City after the Afcon break on 14 February. SuperSport, on the other hand, remained second in the standings after their three-match winning streak came to an end. Matsatsantsa will now play host to Sekhukhune United on 13 February after the break.

Also earlier on Saturday, TS Galaxy rose into the top half of the DStv Premiership log after a 2-0 home win over Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium. Sphiwe Mahlangu and Samir Nurkovic scored the goals, with the result lifting the Rockets (who have won three of their last four league outings) to eighth place on 21 points from 15 matches. The Chilli Boys, meanwhile, remained in 12th place on 18 points from 16 matches and have managed just one victory from their last eight Premiership outings. - Additional reporting by PSL Website