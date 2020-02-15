PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns floored Chippa United 3-0 in an Absa Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
As much as the scoreline screamed dominance, it flattered Chippa United who should have been steamrolled by Sundowns in a match that was so one-sided, Denis Onyango’s only challenge was the heat.
The Ugandan goalkeeper was substituted with 15 minutes to go, replaced by Kennedy Mweene, without being tested. But he did complain about pain which is why he came off. The devastating body blows in this encounter landed on the Chilli Boys. The Port Elizabeth side was out thought, out played and out matched. If this match wasn’t captured on TV, there wouldn’t be any evidence that they were indeed here.
The rejuvenated Chippa side that’s starting to embody coach Norman Mapeza’s philosophy was replaced by mannequins who just stood there and did nothing as Sundowns pummelled them. There was no fight or any response from the visitors who were on the back foot minutes into the match.
Nicholus Lukhubeni will watch his first Sundowns’ goal over and over again, especially since he wasn’t even supposed to be here. Lukhubeni got his second start of the season because the club’s two first choice rightbacks were out injured. Thapelo Morena was out due to a fractured ankle and Anele Ngcongca is nursing a groin injury.