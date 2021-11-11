Sundowns release club legend Hlompho Kekana

Durban – Sundowns have reached an agreement with club legend Hlompho Kekana to part ways. The news hardly comes at a surprise given that Kekana was virtually deemed surplus to requirements by Masandawana ahead of the new season. Kekana is regarded as a legend of Sundowns and of the PSL, having spent more than ten years with Downs, winning six Premiership titles. Prior to joining Sundowns in 2011, he also famously played a key role in helping SuperSport United to win two Premiership titles under Gavin Hunt.

Kekana also made history in 2016 when he captained Sundowns to the CAF Champions League title. Sundowns Chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe paid tribute to Kekana. “In almost all of his interviews, Hlompho always referred to himself as a boy from the village’. He Is proud of where he has come from and his journey as a boy from Zebediela to a man leading Mamelodi Sundowns to the FIFA Club World Cup in Osaka Japan, is a story that I pray all future leaders in South Africa draw inspiration from” said Motsepe.

Kekana remains the only South African player in history to have been nominated for the FIFA Puskas award twice, having earned nominations in 2016 and 2020. It remains to be seen what Kekana will do next but he has previously indicated a desire to carry on playing beyond the age of 40. Though he is now well past his prime, he still has the ability and leadership skills to be an asset to clubs that he previously played for, notably his boyhood club Black Leopards or SuperSport United.