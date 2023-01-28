Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns scored two second-half goals to beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday for a 14th consecutive victory. The Brazilians' latest victory saw them stretch their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership to 22 points, though the chasing pack have three games in hand.

Peter Shalulile, the league’s top goalscorer, scored his ninth goal of the season with his strike five minutes into the second half. The 28-year-old popped up in the middle of the goal to tap home a Gaston Sirino cross, putting Ka Bo Yellow on their way to yet another win. The season’s newest revelation, Cassius Mailula, continued his remarkable debut season as he emerged from the bench to double the hosts' advantage.

The 21-year-old latched onto Thapelo Morena's cross and his deft touch sent the ball onto the crossbar and into the net. A Sundowns side looking for a 14th consecutive victory welcomed a reinvigorated Babina Noko under scorching hot conditions in the capital. The Brazilians coach Rhulani Mokwena shuffled his pack once more in this encounter as he had to make do without suspended Themba Zwane.

Zwane’s absence meant the technical team could hand Sipho Mbule a second successive start, partnering Andile Jali and Siphelele Mkhulise in the heart of midfield. On the side of Sekhukhune, it was a ‘backs to the wall’ approach by coach Brandon Truter as he set up his side in a 5-4-1 formation, looking to deny the hosts space in the final third. As many would’ve expected, the home team controlled the majority of the ball possession in the first stanza, recording figures of over 70% to Sekhukhune’s 30.

The organisation and co-ordination between the visitor's defensive lines reduced Sundowns’ attacks to a lot of shots from outside the box, their best chance coming through Shalulile five minutes before half-time. The league’s leading scorer was not his usual efficient self as he spurned another chance on the stroke of half-time. Shalulile showed fantastic movement to dodge his man but Mkhulise’s low cross saw him shank his effort and Ali Sangare gathered with ease. Having gone a goal down early in the second half, Sekhukhune needed to formulate a response and they did, threatening in the next period of play and two of their attempts were ruled out for offside.