Sundowns reward Peter Shalulile with new five-year contract

Durban — Peter Shalulile has signed a new five-year contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, the club has confirmed. The Namibian international has been a key part of the Downs first-team in recent years. He fired in 23 goals in the league last season which earned him the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

Story continues below Advertisement

The deal will keep the 28-year-old on the books of Sundowns until 2027 when he will be 33-years-old. 𝙎𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙝𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙤 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙡𝙪𝙗!



We are delighted to announce our Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile has signed a 5-year contract extension with The Brazilians! 👆



More goals, more celebrations, more records, more Shalulile 🇳🇦#Sundowns #Shalulile2027 pic.twitter.com/9YdmdFmIIx — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 17, 2022 It also ensures that Shalulile will see out his prime years with Masandawana. "We are delighted to announce our Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile has signed a 5-year contract extension with The Brazilians!," the club tweeted.

"More goals, more celebrations, more records, more Shalulile. Some critics of Shalulile have suggested that he should have rather tried his luck abroad seeing that he has now virtually won virtually everything that there is to win in South African football. However, a move to a European club could be complicated for Shalulile given that he is not exactly a young player. Had he been in his early 20s at the time of his last season exploits, it is very likely that clubs would have come knocking on the door from abroad with offers that Sundowns will find hard to turn down. Windhoek born Shalulile has been on the books of Sundowns since 2020 after joining from Highlands Park. While his time with Downs has been successful, the one trophy that he has yet to win with the club is the CAF Champions League. That is the prize that will be on top of Masandawana’s ambitions for next season.

Story continues below Advertisement