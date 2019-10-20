PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns were far too good as they thrashed AmaZulu 5-0 in a Telkom Knockout round of 16 clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon.
The match proved to be no more than a training outing for Sundowns as they hardly raised a sweat in easily reaching the quarterfinals of the competition.
Sundowns got off to a good start, with Uruguayan Gaston Sirino’s clever through-ball nearly finding Venezuelan Jose Meza Draegertt, but AmaZulu goalkeeper Neil Boshoff was able to dash off his line and take care of the threat.
The Pretoria side continued to dominate proceedings and, when Hlompho Kekana set up Thapelo Morena, it needed a firm response from the AmaZulu defence to avert the danger.
Tebogo Langerman then had an opportunity for Sundowns, after being put in the clear by Kekana, but again Boshoff was equal to the task.