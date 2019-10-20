Sundowns run riot as they hit AmaZulu for five in Telkom KO clash









Jose Al Meza of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates with team-mates after opening the scoring during their Telkom Knockout Last 16 clash against AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns were far too good as they thrashed AmaZulu 5-0 in a Telkom Knockout round of 16 clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon. The match proved to be no more than a training outing for Sundowns as they hardly raised a sweat in easily reaching the quarterfinals of the competition. Sundowns got off to a good start, with Uruguayan Gaston Sirino’s clever through-ball nearly finding Venezuelan Jose Meza Draegertt, but AmaZulu goalkeeper Neil Boshoff was able to dash off his line and take care of the threat. The Pretoria side continued to dominate proceedings and, when Hlompho Kekana set up Thapelo Morena, it needed a firm response from the AmaZulu defence to avert the danger. Tebogo Langerman then had an opportunity for Sundowns, after being put in the clear by Kekana, but again Boshoff was equal to the task.

The Brazilians getting the job done at home as they scored 5 and kept a clean sheet, onto the next round of the Telkom Knockout!



Mamelodi Sundowns (46' Meza, 70', 78' Sirino 87' Affonso) 5️⃣ ➖ 0️⃣ Amazulu (54' Booysen OG)#Sundowns #DownsLive #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/AGXaEB2mIQ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 20, 2019

Kekana continued to make things happen for Sundowns and was unlucky not to score when his long-range attempt was saved by Boshoff.

But, with AmaZulu sitting back and inviting Sundowns to come at them, it was only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken. And it came moments before halftime when Themba Zwane slid into space in the opposition penalty area and set up Meza for an easy tap-in and Masandwana were deservedly 1-0 ahead.

It was no different in the second half as Sundowns continued to dominate possession and territory. Nine minutes into the second period, it was 2-0 as AmaZulu defender Mario Booysen, unfortunately, headed the ball into his own net.

Morena then had an opportunity to increase his team’s advantage but hammered his attempt wide of goal.

Outgunned and under pressure, AmaZulu made two changes to try and get back into the game, with veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro coming on in place of Ovidy Karuru, and Sphesihle Maduna replacing Butholezwe Ncube.

In the 69th minute, Sundowns were awarded a penalty after Morena was brought down in the penalty area by AmaZulu’s Mbongeni Gumede. Sirino stepped up and comfortably converted the spot-kick to put the Pretoria club in a commanding 3-0 lead.

Sundowns ran riot in the closing stages, with Sirino scoring again to make it 4-0 and Uruguayan substitute Mauricio Affonso heading in to complete the 5-0 rout.

African News Agency (ANA)

