Sundowns too strong for Stellenbosch FC as clubs pay tribute to Anele Ngcongca

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns dominated from start-to-finish in their match against Stellenbosch FC, whom they beat 3-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Saturday night. Masandawana did not take long to exert their dominance as Peter Shalulile opened the scoring in the first seven minutes of the encounter. Thapelo Morena delivered a cross which found Shalulile who made no mistake in heading home. The two sides made a heartwarming gesture in the 16th minute of the match as they both stopped play and clapped in honour of the late Anele Ngcongca who passed away tragically in a car accident on Monday. The 16th minute was chosen to pay tribute to the former defender as he wore the number 16 jersey during his time with Masandawana. Shalulile turned from goal scorer to provider in the 16th minute as he found team-mate Kermit Erasmus with a pin-point pass. The experienced Erasmus made no mistake in slotting the ball past Stellies keeper Lee Langeveldt.

Great display of football by the boys means they secure all three points and A befitting victory to celebrate the life of our departed brother.🙏



Leletu Skelem did have a shot for Stellenbosch in the 36th minute but it was poor and symbolic of Stellenbosch’s attacking play in the game.

Though Sundowns keeper Dennis Onyango did not have much work to do throughout the game, he was lucky that Marc Van Heerden’s 57th minute free-kick was not on target as he misjudged the flight of the ball. Van Heerden's free-kick was wide and went out of play.

Themba Zwane notched a third for Sundowns in the 61st minute, which virtually killed any hopes that Stellenbosch would have had of mounting a comeback. Lyle Lakay won possession for Downs before passing to Lebohang Maboe who set up Zwane for a simple tap in. It was a good bit of teamwork from the reigning league Champions.

Steve Barker’s side had their best chance to equalize in the 71st minute as Stanley Dimbgba forced a good save out of Onyango.

The result allowed Sundowns to cement their position in pole position on the standings with 13 points after five games, usurping early season surprise package Swallows FC.

Downs will next be in action against struggling Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium next week Saturday.

