Sundowns winger Meza juggling babysitting duties with training during lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns Venezuelan winger Ali Meza has used the lockdown in South Africa to become a rather adept babysitter. The 29-year-old who recently became a father for the first time, is training hard at home with club biokineticist Stuart McGregor, followed by another shift on his own. “I am enjoying this time with my son and wife, but I am training hard, I am itching to get back,” said Meza. “I train with the club over Zoom, then I go for a run around my complex and put some time on my legs. I also have some weights & balls so I set up my station at home and get to work.” The winger barely has enough time these days with some serious multi-tasking going on across the Meza household.

“I don’t think I have ever juggled this many tasks before, I wake up at 7am and have breakfast with my family. My wife is currently studying finance, so I help out with babysitting duties while she gets to work.

"I then train with the team from 10am to 11.30am or 12noon. I am then back on babysitting duties while my wife prepares lunch for us. My son then falls asleep at 1pm and then I hit the books. I am studying English online, so I do that from 1pm to 3.30pm. Then we are back on duty with my son, Gael-Ali until he falls asleep at 10pm.”

Meza then joins his friends, Gaston and Mauricio online as the three of them play PlayStation into the early morning.

“I am currently hooked on Fortnite – I link up with Mauricio & Gaston and we play all night.”

The Venezuelan finished by sharing a common sentiment, “everyone is missing the rhythm of football. The league should give us a week or two to get into tone. To complete the eight remaining games.”

African News Agency (ANA)