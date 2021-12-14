SportSoccerPsl
AmaZulu’s Luvuyo Memela celebrates scoring their second goal with his teammates in the match against Chippa United. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Super-sub Luvuyo Memela earns AmaZulu another league draw against Chippa United

By Smiso Msomi

Durban - Amazulu fought back from two goals down to rescue a point against Chippa United in a match that ended 2-2 at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

In-form Chippa United striker Bienevu Evanga gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute after he capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

Seven minutes later, the Chilli Boys were two goals up as Evanga again put his name on the scoresheet.

The Cameroon International was found by captain Sizwe Mdlinzo’s through ball and remained calm before slotting the ball in at the near post to score his fifth goal in four league matches.

Luvuyo Memela pulled one back for AmaZulu in the 64th minute after coming on as a substitute just three minutes earlier. The former Orlando Pirates man pounced on a blocked Lehlohonolo Majoro shot and gave the home side a lifeline.

Memela turned out to be an inspired substitution as he drew AmaZulu level in the 82nd minute. After receiving a lofted ball over the Chippa defence, he drilled a shot into the bottom right corner with his weaker right foot to set up a frantic finale.

In the end, though, the teams had to settle for a share of the points, with AmaZulu drawing their seventh straight match.

Chippa’s next test comes in the form of Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. AmaZulu travel away to Marumo Gallants on Saturday.

