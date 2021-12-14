Super-sub Luvuyo Memela earns AmaZulu another league draw against Chippa United

Durban - Amazulu fought back from two goals down to rescue a point against Chippa United in a match that ended 2-2 at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium. In-form Chippa United striker Bienevu Evanga gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute after he capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

Seven minutes later, the Chilli Boys were two goals up as Evanga again put his name on the scoresheet. The Cameroon International was found by captain Sizwe Mdlinzo’s through ball and remained calm before slotting the ball in at the near post to score his fifth goal in four league matches. Luvuyo Memela pulled one back for AmaZulu in the 64th minute after coming on as a substitute just three minutes earlier. The former Orlando Pirates man pounced on a blocked Lehlohonolo Majoro shot and gave the home side a lifeline.

Memela turned out to be an inspired substitution as he drew AmaZulu level in the 82nd minute. After receiving a lofted ball over the Chippa defence, he drilled a shot into the bottom right corner with his weaker right foot to set up a frantic finale. Luvuyo Memela ⚽️⚽️



The super-sub has scored a quickfire brace to make it 2-2 between AmaZulu and Chippa with less than 10 minutes to go..



