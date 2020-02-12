SuperSport CEO Matthews glad Modiba saga is behind them









The Brazilians were keen on acquiring the services of Modiba but they couldn't agree terms with Matsatsantsa A Pitori in the past two transfer windows. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Supersport United have reported Pitso Mosimane to Mamelodi Sundowns president, Patrice Motsepe for directly approaching their star midfielder, Aubrey Modiba. The Brazilians were keen on acquiring the services of Modiba but they couldn't agree terms with Matsatsantsa A Pitori in the past two transfer windows. Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Matthews has informed Independent Media that they don't like the antics of Mosimane but they have since forgiven him for his behaviour after meeting with Motsepe. "Aubrey was approached directly by Pitso but I'm glad that saga is now behind us. We had a good meeting with Sundowns president over the matter. There was a breach of protocol from Sundowns. But we sat down and talk about the matter and we won't be taking any actions as the club. We hope that our good relationship with Sundowns will continue. We have big respect for the club. They are the seasoned campaigners in Africa," Matthews explained. Matthews and Mosimane enjoyed a good relationship when the pair was together at SuperSport. The loquacious and lucid, Mosimane delivered two trophies during his tenure with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

"Pitso is a wonderful coach but he shouldn't have done what he did. He is a product of us. He is very passionate about the game. He wear his heart on his sleeves. I love him as coach and as person. But when he is wrong, we must be able to say he is wrong. We won't take it personally. It is now done and it is behind us. I'm certain that, it won't happen again," he added.

Modiba has struggled with injuries this season. He has missed the majority of the second half of the season. The talented left footer has featured in 11 league matches. Modiba has contributed with four strikes and three assists despite his limited game time because of an injuries.

"Aubrey still had two and half years left on his contract. He wasn't for sale. Sundowns approached us in August and now. At first, we said, no outright. In this window, there was a potential deal but never got off the ground and couldn't pass the opening offer and the deal collapsed. We wanted his head to be at SuperSport after he was approached by Sundowns and that's why we extended his contract. Obviously, I can't match Sundowns in terms of salaries. I can't give him a quantum. But I can give him job security and a lengthy contract. He is happy at the club and has an international buy-out-clause on his contract." Matthews said.

