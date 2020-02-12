Supersport United have reported Pitso Mosimane to Mamelodi Sundowns president, Patrice Motsepe for directly approaching their star midfielder, Aubrey Modiba.
The Brazilians were keen on acquiring the services of Modiba but they couldn't agree terms with Matsatsantsa A Pitori in the past two transfer windows.
Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Matthews has informed Independent Media that they don't like the antics of Mosimane but they have since forgiven him for his behaviour after meeting with Motsepe.
"Aubrey was approached directly by Pitso but I'm glad that saga is now behind us. We had a good meeting with Sundowns president over the matter. There was a breach of protocol from Sundowns. But we sat down and talk about the matter and we won't be taking any actions as the club. We hope that our good relationship with Sundowns will continue. We have big respect for the club. They are the seasoned campaigners in Africa," Matthews explained.
Matthews and Mosimane enjoyed a good relationship when the pair was together at SuperSport. The loquacious and lucid, Mosimane delivered two trophies during his tenure with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.