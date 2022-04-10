SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo blames a lack of concentration for Nedbank Cup loss

Durban — Under pressure SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes that a lack of concentration cost his side as they fell to an embarrassing 3-2 Nedbank Cup defeat against GladAfrica Championship team Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Friday. Concerning for SuperSport was the fact that they were seemingly coasting to victory and had a 2-0 advantage by the 63rd minute. A late second half collapse led to TTM equalizing by the 85th minute before Tumelo Makha won the game for the home side in extra time.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We started doing the wrong things and giving the ball away in dangerous areas. That is how they got their third goal. We did not show enough leadership and this is a game in which we could have done better. When the bulk of our players are young, it does become difficult. It is disappointing but we have no experience. At the heart of our defence, we had problems. They could not deal with Rhulani Manzini,” said Tembo. SuperSport’s season so far has been frustrating for them. Prior to the start of the season, they were expected to challenge for a top eight finish. Instead, they currently find themselves in eighth and with a challenge on their hands to finish in the top eight. With former SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy currently free-agents, there will be a lot of pressure on Tembo to now turn the club’s situation around.

Since taking charge of SuperSport in 2018, Tembo has led Matsatsantsa to two fifth place finishes as well as the MTN 8 title but the hierarchy at the club may now get the impression that he has peaked and feel that a change of approach is necessary in order to take the club to the next level. Last week, Tembo commented on the rumours suggesting that there could be a coaching charge at SuperSport. He indicated that he is fully focused on his responsibilities at the moment. “I have been in the game for a very long time and rumours have always been there,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“What’s important for me is to focus on my job. I believe we have done very well, considering the circumstances at the club. We have brought in a lot of young players. The team hasn’t really gone out to spend a lot of money in players like before. “I am positive that I will continue beyond this season. I have always been positive. I am very excited about the project we have at the club with the young players. I would like to see these youngsters becoming seasoned campaigners. I am excited that I have created pathways for youngsters like Jesse Donn, Keenan Phillips, Luke Fleurs, Kegan Johannes. This gives me joy.” @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisment