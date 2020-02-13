Supersport FC boss Tembo set for English Premier League study tour









Kaitano Tembo is preparing for a tour of EPL clubs next month. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – Supersport United boss, Kaitano Tembo, is set to enhance his football knowledge by visiting some of the top clubs that are campaigning in the English Premier League. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews confirmed in an exclusive interview with Independent Media that Tembo will embarking on a journey to England next month. "We've had good coaches with big ambitions in the past. We had Pitso Mosimane who has achieved big in his career. That's the same pride with Gavin Hunt. It is the same pride that we would love to have with Kaitano. Next month in March, he is heading to UK. He will visit some of the major teams in the English Premier League," Matthews elaborated. Tembo is on his second season as head coach at SuperSport. He took over the reins from Eric Tinkler two years ago.

In his first season, Tembo reached the MTN8 final but succumbed to a defeat at the expense of Cape Town City. Finally, he landed his maiden triumph as the head coach at the start of the season lifting the MTN8 by beating Highlands Park in the final.

"He will have one on one with their head coaches and background staff. He will observe their training sessions and inspect their training facilities," he added.

SuperSport are on course to finish in the top 4. At some stage, they were in the title race but lack of consistency has seen them slip.

"When Pitso was here, we took him to Holland and Liverpool. We took Gavin Hunt to Australia in the sports of Institute. We also took him to Tottenham Hotspur. Kaitano will leave during the next Fifa break in March. We want him to pick of new trends and methods of morden football." Matthews stated.

Tembo has long way to emulate the accomplishments of Mosimane and Hunt. The duo is in the league of their own with their achievements. The pair boasts four league triumphs.

They also amassed numerous other domestic titles over the past.





