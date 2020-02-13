DURBAN – Supersport United boss, Kaitano Tembo, is set to enhance his football knowledge by visiting some of the top clubs that are campaigning in the English Premier League.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews confirmed in an exclusive interview with Independent Media that Tembo will embarking on a journey to England next month.
"We've had good coaches with big ambitions in the past. We had Pitso Mosimane who has achieved big in his career. That's the same pride with Gavin Hunt. It is the same pride that we would love to have with Kaitano.
Next month in March, he is heading to UK. He will visit some of the major teams in the English Premier League," Matthews elaborated.
Tembo is on his second season as head coach at SuperSport. He took over the reins from Eric Tinkler two years ago.