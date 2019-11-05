NELSPRUIT – SuperSport United were held to a 0-0 draw by Golden Arrows in their Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Tuesday night.
The result is a third successive draw for Matsatsantsa, while Abafana Bes’thende have now registered five stalemates in their last seven league outings.
SuperSport were the more dangerous team in the opening phase of the match, with their first genuine chance going the way of Thamsanqa Gabuza – the striker sent a low effort on target in the ninth minute, but goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda tipped it away for a corner kick.
United had further efforts through the likes of Jamie Webber and Evans Rusike, while Arrows grew into the game and began to test the hosts’ defence. Seth Parusnath was particularly influential in finding space between the lines and he tested goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a couple of efforts.
Yet Matsatsantsa remained the likelier scorers and Arrows again needed another fine save from Sibanda, who turned away a goal-bound shot from Webber in the 32nd minute. Despite the home side pressing hard for an opener, the score remained 0-0 to the halftime interval.