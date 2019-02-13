Nkosinathi Sibisi of Lamontville Golden Arrows and George Lebese of Supersport United compete for possession. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Supersport United want to be patient with Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder George Lebese. Lebese is on loan at Matsatsantsa A Pitori until the end of the season. He joined the Pretoria-based side in this transfer window.

Lebese made his debut for Matsatsantsa as a second-half substitute when he replaced Aubrey Modiba on Sunday as they swept past Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont in an entertaining Absa Premiership showdown.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo doesn’t want to rush former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebese.

“We all know that George hasn’t played for seven to eight months. You know when you are not playing, you sometimes lose your touch, confidence and fitness as well,” Tembo said.

Lebese showed glimpses of his best against Abafana Bes’thende. He has struggled since joining Sundowns two years ago, failing to command a regular starting berth.

“We have to be patient with him. Today was the beginning. We gave him 20 minutes for him to just get the feel. He has to start playing and enjoying. That’s very key,” added Tembo.

Lebese will have to work diligently to earn his place, competing against the likes of Thabo Mnyamane and Modiba.

“I think he did well when he came on. He worked very hard. He is doing well in terms of tracking and he was always available when we had the ball.

“He doesn’t lose the ball. I was happy with his overall performance,” Tembo concluded.

SuperSport have already missed out on the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup trophies.

They look unlikely to win the league, while Matsatsantsa will really have to push hard for a top three finish. Inconsistency has been one of their major problems this season.





