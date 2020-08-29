Supersport pay the price after two penalty misses, go down 2-1 to Orlando Pirates

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates registered their first win since the season restarted in the bio bubble after they defeated Supersport United 2-1 at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon. Supersport were well placed to claim a share of the spoils but they hashed two second-half penalties which were well saved by Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands. The result sees Pirates advance from fifth to fourth place on the latest standings. Supersport will remain in the third position, one point ahead of Pirates on 46 points. Both teams showed attacking intent with SuperSport the more penetrative after sorties down the wide channels. Pirates, on the other hand, traded mainly on a crisp inter-passing game down the centre of the park.

Supersport midfielder Teboho Mokoena caught the Pirates defence napping with a deft one-two play with striker Cyprien Manziba before he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Sandilands who averted danger by deflecting the ball in the 14th minute.

Sandilands' opposite number Ronwen Williams was also called into action a few minutes later when he denied Pirates' central striker Gabadinho Mhango.

Just after the water break, Pirates' opened after their positive attacking game prised open the Supersport defence and Vincent Pule unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the penalty area. The goal in the 28th minute saw Pirates break their goal drought in the bio bubble (1-0).

This goal will rank among the best goals of the season and it helped Pule atone for an earlier miss.

Supersport produced a strong finish to the first half and forced two corners in quick succession. The second corner, four minutes from halftime, provided the platform for an equaliser after central defender Luke Fleurs scored with a header opposite the far post from a Jamie Webber corner (1-1).

When second-half play resumed Supersport regained the initiative and after the eight minutes play Sandilands made two excellent saves.

However, somewhat against the run of play, Pirates substitute Zakhele Lepasa scored after he joined the action only moments earlier. Lepasa's 58th-minute strike allowed Pirates to reclaim the lead.

Four minutes later, the stalemate could have been restored, but Sandilands saved a Bradley Grobler penalty.

It was much the same, six minutes later when Supersport won a second penalty and this time Sandilands saved Thamsanqa Gabuza's spot-kick.

Supersport did enjoy a few scoring chances in the dying minutes, but they were unable to capitalise on their good fortunes.

IOL Sport