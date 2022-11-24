SuperSport pundit Michael Owen earns his pay cheque as he visits SuperSport United

Johannesburg — PSL outfit SuperSport United had a special guest at their training base on Wednesday after former England footballer Michael Owen paid them a visit. Owen enjoyed a decorated football career across Europe and is one of the few players to win the Ballon d’Or award.

But since hanging up his boots, Owen has been doing punditry work, covering competitions like the English Premier League and Uefa Champions League. Michael Owen visits the Matsatsantsa training headquarters to meet and greet the coaches, players and the staff 🤩👌 #MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/5XEKnkKTKn — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) November 24, 2022

However, for the ongoing Qatar World Cup, is one of the international guest analysts of pay-channel SuperSport in Randburg. Amid his busy schedule, though, the 42-year-old took some time to pay Matsantsantsa, who are also owned by broadcasters MultiChoice, a visit. Upon his arrival at SuperSport’s training base, Owen was welcomed by chief executive Stan Matthews and coach Gavin Hunt — among other dignitaries.

Matthews handed the former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City striker a SuperSport No 10 replica jersey. Hunt couldn't contain his excitement, tweeting: “Got Michael Owen coming to training today. Am I dreaming!!!”

Guys what!!!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Che6bDOzNf — seydoukaita (@KaitHunt14) November 24, 2022 Hunt’s daughter, Kaitlin, was one of the people who got to rub shoulders with Owen as she tweeted a photo with the latter, captioning it “Guys what!!”. Meanwhile, Owen’s England started their World Cup’s campaign on a high as they beat Iran 6-2 to climb to the pinnacle of Group B after match-day one.