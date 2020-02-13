DURBAN – Supersport United reported Pitso Mosimane to Mamelodi Sundowns president, Patrice Motsepe, for approaching their star midfielder Aubrey Modiba directly.
The Brazilians were keen on acquiring Modiba but couldn’t agree terms with Matsatsantsa A Pitori in the past two transfer windows.
SuperSport chief executive Stanley Matthews expressed his displeasure at Mosimane’s antics but the dust is settling following a meeting with Motsepe.
“Aubrey was approached directly by Pitso but I’m glad that saga is now behind us. We had a good meeting with Sundowns president over the matter. There was a breach of protocol from Sundowns. But we sat down and talked about the matter and we won’t be taking any action as the club.
We hope that our good relationship with Sundowns will continue, we have big respect for the club. They are seasoned campaigners in Africa,” Matthews explained.