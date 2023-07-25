SuperSport United and TUT join hands and announce the birth of a women’s team

SuperSport United and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have partnered up to form a women’s side. TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC is the name handed to the coming together of the two organisations, and they will ply their trade in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

SuperSport United CEO, Stanley Matthews expressed his excitement at the club's new venture, especially with an institution the club has a long standing relationship. “SuperSport United has a history with TUT that goes back 25 years when TUT was our first team training ground. We have former TUT Students who joined our organisation on internships and have made an impact on the sporting landscape and last season we started to play PSL matches at the TUT Stadium,” he said. SuperSport United is pleased to announce the exciting partnership with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in the birth of the ladies’ team called TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC. 🔵🤝



“With this solid foundation, we are proud to partner with TUT in our maiden voyage into Women’s Football with the launch of our partnership with the TUT Matsatsantsa Women’s Team.” Tshwane University of Technology’s Executive Director, Shadrack Nthangeni also expressed the institution’s commitment to continue their contribution to society by cultivating academically inclined sports women. “Through this partnership, we will realise our strategic goal of producing future-ready graduates, performing brilliantly in both sport and academics. We also wish to highlight the important role of Women’s football, not just locally but globally,” said Nthangeni