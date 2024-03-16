SuperSport United knock out Richards Bay to reach Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

SuperSport United beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup Last16 stage on the weekend. The match was held at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Saturday afternoon.

🚨FULL-TIME SCORE UPDATE🚨@RichardsBayFC_ 1 - 3 SuperSport United



It ends in a victory for Matsatsantsa at King Zwelithini Stadium! The Spartans advance through to the quarter-finals! 🙌



Job well done lads! ❤️💙#MatsatsantsaUnified | #NedbankCup2024 pic.twitter.com/rPXBvmZhXR — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) March 16, 2024 Matsatsantsa made their intentions clear from the beginning of the match as winger Shandre Campbell put United ahead from a superb free-kick after a foul to Grant Margeman by Tercious Malepe. The score was 1-0 to visitors SuperSport United.

United created some more scoring opportunities inside 10 minutes but were disappointed by poor finishing. Just before the 20th minute, the referee Abongile Tom had already brandished three yellow cards with the home side getting two and one to United’s Siphesihle Ndlovu. Matsatsantsa conceded a penalty with just few minutes remaining before halftime as Ime Okon brought down big centre-forward Somila Ntsundwana into the box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Bafana Bafana keeper Ricardo Goss made a super save as the score remained 1-0. On the stroke of halftime Campbell completed his brace with his golden left foot following a brilliant delivery from Gamphani Lungu on the right. The halftime score was 2-0 to SuperSport United.

In the beginning of the second half the home side made four substitutions as they were chasing the score. In the 50th minute Okon’s header sailed over the post after a brilliant delivery from young winger Campbell on the left. A few minutes later Grant Margeman’s shot was deflected to a corner-kick after Zimbabwean international Terence Dzvukamanja cleverly laid the ball to him.

In the 69th minute coach Gavin Hunt went for experience as Lyle Lakay came off the bench for Siphesihle Ndlovu to absorb pressure from the opposition. In the 77th minute Hunt introduced young Lucky Muthewi who made his maiden appearance for the senior team as Cmapbell was replaced. Keeper Goss was subsequently cautioned for time wasting.

In the 84th minute the home side Richards Bay netted from a well taken free-kick from a follow up after the ball hit the upright. The score was 2-1 to SuperSport United.

In the 86th minute Hunt introduced fresh legs as Matodzi, Campbell and Onismor Bhasera all made way for Phathu Nange, Siviwe Magidigidi and Bilal Baloyi respectively. United hit the final nail in the coffin as Lungu who initiated the move after a good corner-kick clearance scored his team’s third goal in referee’s optional time. The final score was 3-1 to visitors SuperSport United as Campbell won man of the match award.