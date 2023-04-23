SuperSport United survive late surge to edge AmaZulu and move back into second in the league

SuperSport United survived a late surge to edge AmaZulu 2-1 at Tuks Stadium on Sunday. Matsatsantsa moved back above Orlando Pirates and into the Caf Champions League spot, while AmaZulu remain in 12th place, three points above the relegation zone.

In-form Thapelo Maseko scored his fourth goal of the campaign as he opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute. Maseko took advantage of weak AmaZulu defending and was expertly found by Ghampani Lungu. AmaZulu could not live with the two flying wingers and they combined once again to take the game away from the visitors in the 63rd minute.

Maseko turned provider this time around as he created space outside before whipping in a cross for Lungu who guided the ball past a stagnant Jody February in goal. Just as it seemed as if SuperSport were going to roll AmaZulu over, Bongi Ntuli popped up to score with his team’s first real chance halfway through the second half. Ntuli headed in his second goal in two matches, heading in a Thembela Sikhakhane cross onto the upright before dispatching the rebound.

Relegation-threatened AmaZulu shuffled their team as interim coach Ayanda Dlamini moved bodies around and introduced different personnel in his second match in charge. Keagan Buchanan and Ramahlwe Mphahlele were slotted into midfield and centre back respectively, after missing out on the last three games. Dlamini had previously indicated that he felt he would need the experience of the two players as they attempt to save the club from relegation.

For SuperSport, coach Gavin Hunt introduced young Thalente Mbatha in the place of Grant Margeman who was suspended. The hosts had an impressive season-long unbeaten record at home to protect and their opening 15 minutes depicted just that. AmaZulu were lucky not to go two goals down inside 18 minutes as the left-hand side of their defence was bridged once more and this time by right back Keagan Johannes.

The Bafana Bafana international slid in an identical low cross to Maseko, at the back post, but he could not make contact with the ball. The visiting technical team would’ve been very worried heading into the halftime break as they lacked the necessary composure when building up and also did very little to trouble Rice do Goss in the SuperSport goal. Dlamini would’ve had a glance at the likes of Thabo Qalinga and Chidi Kwem on the bench, players with the ability to turn a game on its head.