SuperSport United sweep Royal AM aside and climb to third in the league

Durban — SuperSport United swept Royal AM aside 3-1 and climbed to third place on the DStv premiership log at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Tuesday evening. Matsatsantsa's victory means they move level on points with second placed Orlando Pirates and just five off log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

Thamsanqa Gabuza handed the hosts a deserved lead when he headed in from the far post in the 59th minute. The 36 year old towering centre forward showed his experience as he lurked behind oblivious Royal AM defenders, popping up to steer new man Patrick Masangwayi's beautiful cross past Patrick Nyame in goal. Going a goal down seemed to wake the visitors up and their second half exploits were rewarded when substitute Mfundo Thikazi notched up his third goal of the season and drew the two sides level in the 76th minute.

Five minutes later and Matsatsantsa had their led back through a wonder strike by Grant Margeman, the midfield dynamo was picked up with a good pass outside the box before he drilled an empathetic effort past a helpless Nyame. Bradley Grobler put the final nail in the coffin when he all but sealed the win in the 93rd minute, pouncing after Nyame had poor palmed away the initial shot. Matsatsantsa welcomed a seemingly out of sorts Royal AM side who began the match without co-coach Khabo Zondo who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club.

Matsatsantsa have made huge strides in recent weeks in terms of precision and decision making in the recent weeks. Their three wins in their last five matches along with six goals scored a testament to their good form therefore it was a surprise to see the two side head into the break level. However a resurgent and clinical second half ensured all three points for the home side. @ScribeSmiso

