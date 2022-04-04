Supersport United want to forget Arrows defeat quickly as wounded Chippa visit the capital

Durban — SuperSport United will want to forget their disappointing defeat against Golden Arrows over the weekend very quickly as Chippa United visit the capital. Matsatsantsa relinquished a lead on two occasions and eventually slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows on Saturday evening.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Chilli Boys themselves were on the receiving end of a sharpshooting display by Kaizer Chiefs that ended 3-1 over the weekend and will be looking to bounce back with a win as relegation worries still plague their minds. Jesse Donn, who has been in impressive form this season felt they let themselves down against Arrows but they have to move past the result of they want to do well against Chippa. "We were in a good position to grab an excellent win against Arrows and we made a few mistakes but it's very important that we learn from that game and move past it very quickly if we want to do well against Chippa," said Donn.

"Chippa are a different opponent and therefore the preparation and approach for that game will be different and we have to focus on that," said the 22-year-old centre back. "I believe we have the talent and the players to get a good result against Chippa, our performance in our last game was good enough for a win but for a few mistakes." Supersport have been a figure of inconsistency throughout the season and look like a shadow of the team that were in the conversation for trophy success every season.

Story continues below Advertisment

An immediate issue however has to be their defensive troubles. Kaitano Tembo's men have conceded seven goals in their last three games, two of those games ending in defeat. Kurt Lentjies may have noted their next opponent's defensive uncertainties and have a reason to be optimistic about their next encounter with their forward Bienvenu Eva Ngah in top form. The Cameroon international is unplayable at the moment, managing ten goals in the league, his best every season since his arrival in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

His three goals in the last four league matches has helped Chippa grab four valuable points in that same period as Lentjies looks to secure the club's status in top flight football. The Gqebherha based club are lingering just three points above the relegation play-off and are desperate need for points with their next two fixtures against top four teams. The match will kick-off the midweek set of fixtures at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium at 5:30 pm.

Story continues below Advertisment