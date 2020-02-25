DURBAN – Supersport United and Wits have shown interest in the services of Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompo Kekana.
Kekana is in the last six months of his contract with the Brazilians and is yet to pen a new deal.
The 34-year-old has become a vita cog for the Brazilians over the years.
Independent Media has been reliable informed that the Clever Boys and Matsatsantsa are interested in capturing the services of Kekana.
“Kekana is yet to pen the new deal with Sundowns. He is waiting to Pitso Mosimane to renew his contract with the club so that he can agree a new deal.