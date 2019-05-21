Teboho Mokoena is on his way to French club for a trial. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Supersport United star midfielder, Teboho Mokoena is set to undergo a trial in France next month. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stan Matthews at Matsatsantsa A Pitori confirmed that Mokoena will be assessed by French based side but didn't confirm the name of the team. Independent Media has it on good authority that Mokoena will be assessed by RC Strasbourg Alsace.

Mokoena enjoyed a stellar season with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

"Teboho has a trial coming on in France in July. Again if his buy-out-clause is exercised we will not stand in his way. He is a great young man with great future ahead of himself. If he doesn't do it now, it is okay. He is with us and he is under contract with us for the few more years, " Matthews said.

Mokoena has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns in the past few months but Matthews ruled out any chance of the young lad joining a Premier Soccer League club.

"We don't see a move for Teboho in the local market as a move at all. We think that Teboho is good enough to go and play overseas. Why should he set a bar in other teams as substitute like it has happened with some of my star players in the past. They have been revolutionary with me but gone on to be fantastic bench warmers and grandstand watchers. We are not going to allow that to happen to Teboho, " Matthews elaborated.

Asked about the name of the team, Matthews said: "I'm waiting for the letter. I can't confirm the team now."

Mokoena was a wanted man in America but that move is now off.

"We did have interest from a European club for Teboho. They express interest in triggering his buy-out-clause. He has a buy-out-clause. We indicated that we would be satisfied for them to exercise that buy-out-clause but not at the time that they wanted him. It wasn't much and we were in the top 3. We didn't feel that it was a right time for such a deal. We won't obligated to do so but we were interested in making the deal on the 1st of July. We told that we were prepared to bring that deal forward and talk after the last game of the season but subsequently they have withdrawn. " Matthews concluded.





IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook