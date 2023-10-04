Swallows and Chippa share the spoils in entertaining goalless draw

Moroka Swallows and Chippa United played out to an entertaining goalless draw at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday. The two sides huffed and puffed throughout the 90 minutes but could not find the important winner, taking the Dube Birds to second on the league standings while the Chilli Boys stay sixth.

A Chippa United side looking to make it an unfamiliar three wins in a row took their ambitions to a slow-cooking Swallows outfit. The Gqebera based outfit were one of a few teams that had the double done over them by Swallows in the previous campaign, making this trip one to look out for. Both Head Coaches Morgan Mammila and Steve Komphela have already expressed their desires and plans to have their sides present some of the most entertaining football in the division, even though it comes at high risk.

For the hosts, their insistence to play build-up from the back almost reaped immediate rewards as Komphela’s created the first clear-cut chance of the game. Man in form Tshegofatso Mabasa was played behind the Chippa defence after the home side played their way out of a press, however, Mabasa’s striking partner Kagiso Malinga could not sort out his feet in time to tap home a low cross. The first half simmered down as it went on and both sides seemed to close each other down and answer each other’s tactical questions, it was only in the 40th minute that perhaps Swallows could've knicked a half-time lead.

The expansive nature of Swallows play seemed to trouble Chippa and if not for poor finishing, Mabasa could've put his side in front but he fluffed a well-drilled Lindokuhle Mtshali pass. The halftime scoreline did not reflect the entertaining nature of the football that was displayed with just a cutting-edge from both boxes the only missing link. The second stanza proved very little in the way of opportunities as the tempo from both teams seemed to slow down, leading to more frequent tackles of desperation and bookings.

One would've imagined that the prospect of finishing the day in second place would’ve spurred the two teams on and it showed as they introduced fresh blood in the latter stages of the second half. Menzi Ndwandwe and Ronald Maarman were the first chess moves made by Mammila from the visiting bench as they came on for Elmo Kambindu and Luvuyo Memela respectively. In response, Komphela threw on utility midfielder Dumisani Zuma and the experienced Mbuyiselo Wambi in place of Malinga and Ntsoako Makhubela.

The home side might have felt hard done by in one of the major talking points of the second stanza as referee on the day Olani Kwinda waved away a potential penalty, deeming the contact on the striker too minimal. At the end the two sides shared the points as they settled for a goalless draw. Both outfits will resume action after the international break as Swallows travel to Mamelodi Sundowns while Chippa face Amazulu.