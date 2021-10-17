Swallows and Stellenbosch share the the points after draw in Dobsonville

Cape Town – A goal blitz shortly before half-time set up this intriguing Dstv Premiership encounter at Dobsonville, but ultimately Swallows FC and Stellenbosch FC had to settle for a share of the points. An elementary error by the Stellies defence saw the ball bobble towards Tebogo Langerman on the Swallows left flank. The former Mamelodi Sundowns veteran picked up the loose ball and made his way down the by-line before playing it across the face of the Stellies goal to find an unmarked Ruzaigh Gamildien.

The Swallows marksman needed no second invitation and coolly slotted the ball past Sage Stephens, who was in goal due to the Stellies captain and regular keeper Lee Langeveldt being ruled out with a knee injury. The Dube Birds can, though, count their blessings that Gamildien was actually still on the field after he had committed a horrendous foul within the first three minutes of the game when he went straight through Dean Van Rooyen on the touch line in the third minute of the game already. Gamildien escaped with a just caution from referee Eugene Mdluli.

Van Rooyen, fortunately for Stellenbosch, did not suffer any injury from Gamildien’s tackle and it was the pacy midfielder that equalised on the stroke of halftime – just two minutes after the visitors went behind. It was a silky move by Steve Barker’s team with striker Judas Moseamedi showing great awareness by playing a first-time ball to Stanley Dimgba. The Nigerian then displayed great individual skill to leave his marker floored, which opened up the space for Dimgba to find Van Rooyen on top of the box, who finished coolly to level up the game. Swallows had an opportunity to claim all three points late in the second half when Kagiso Malinga unleashed a pile drive from outside the box, but Stephens was up to the task as he pulled off a brilliant one-handed save.

The draw was enough to maintain Stellenbosch’s unbeaten start to the season as they moved up to third position on the table, while Swallows coach Brendon Truter would have hoped that his team could get more from this match in his return to the bench from a two-week absence. Swallows do, though, move up to 13th position but have still won just one league game all season. @ZaahierAdams