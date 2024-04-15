Swallows earn a late point to slow down Sundowns’ march towards another league title

Moroka Swallows’ Gabadinho Mhango scored in the second half to deny Mamelodi Sundowns two points from their DStv Premiership clash on Monday night. Sundowns were looking to take a step closer to a seventh straight league title, and would have thought they were on their way to picking up all three points when they went 2-0 up early in the second half.

But the Dube Birds continued to fight, and manage to pull two goals back to earn a point from themselves in the process. Rhulani Mokwena's team were quickest out of the blocks when they went ahead through Teboho Mokoena in the 39th minute.

They then doubled their lead when Chilean attacker Marcelo Allende beat Daniel Akpeyi in the Swallows bird just after the break. However, Sundowns were unable to deliver the killer blow and they slowly allowed Swallows back into the game. First, Augustine Mahlonoko pulled one back three minutes before the hour as Swallows fought back bravely against the champions.

And with the game about to end, Swallows completed their pulled level with three minutes remaining to put the brakes on Sundowns’ charge towards another inevitable title. The point leaves the champions on 53 points, 14 ahead of second place Stellenbosch FC, who have eight games still to play. As things stand, Sundowns will wrap up the title if they pick up 11 more points.