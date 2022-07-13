Swallows FC keep wallet out as they sign Lindokuhle Mtshali from Golden Arrows

Johannesburg - A day after having signed Keegan Allan, Swallows FC have shown initiative to improve their prospects for next season as they have signed Lindokuhle Mtshali from Golden Arrows. He joins on an initial two-year deal with the possibility of extending by a further season.

Story continues below Advertisement

An attacking midfielder by trade, Mtshali brings in experience to the Dube Birds squad having played over 50 times in the top-flight so far in his career. He is only 24-years-old and while he was a bit-part player for Arrows last season, he still does have time to improve as a player. In addition to Arrows, Mtshali has also previously played for Orlando Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Meanwhile, Swallows are also believed to be closing in on the signing of Darrel Matsheke and Lebohang Lesago from Kaizer Chiefs. The duo both spent time with uThongathi last season in the GladAfrica Championship and appear unlikely to form part of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s plans for the season ahead.

A loan deal to Swallows could allow the duo an opportunity to gain further experience at the highest level, while allowing the Amakhosi to gauge whether they should consider integrating them into their first-team plans going forward. Like Lesago and Matsheke, Allan will also be looking to potentially prove himself at the highest level next season. The defensive midfielder was a standout player for the University of Pretoria last season, winning the Nedbank Cup’s most promising player award. A graduate of the Mamelodi Sundowns youth development system, Allan was also linked with moves to Orlando Pirates and Italy following his displays for AmaTuks last season. By joining Swallows, he likely moves to an environment where he will gain regular playing time next season as he looks to take his game to the next level.

Story continues below Advertisement

In terms of departures, Swallows have also seen a lot of activity and they do have some big players to replace. They have seen three players move to Chiefs in Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou and Dillan Solomons. Veteran striker Ruzaigh Gamildien and Khethukuthula Ndlovu have moved to Durban to join Royal AM. Solomons was arguably Swallows’ best player from last season. He was astute defensively and also chipped in with some valuable attacking play, establishing himself as a reliable set-piece taker at crucial moments in the game. @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisement