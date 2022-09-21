Swallows FC sack Dylan Kerr after poor start to the season

Durban — Swallows FC on Wednesday evening announced their decision to part ways with head coach Dylan Kerr just eight games into the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign campaign. The Dube Birds suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows last time out, throwing major doubt over Kerr’s future as they dropped to a familiar 14th position on the log.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 55-year-old mentor was brought in as emergency solution to the Dube Birds’ floundering hopes of retaining their top flight status last season and entrusted with the task of reviving a changeroom that seemed in disarray under the stewardship of former coach Brandon Truter. The former Black Leopards and Baroka coach fulfilled his required duties, albeit through the stressful process of promotion/relegation play-offs, and was rewarded with a new contract at the beginning of the season. The Malta international manager endured a turbulent start to the new season as he sat out the opening five rounds of matches, awaiting his working permit with player-coach Musa Nyatama taking charge of the team in that period.

However, with the Dobsonville-based languishing just above the relegation with eight points after eight matches, it appears the Swallows board have decided to dismiss Kerr. Although names like Ernst Middendorp and Fadlu Davids continue to be linked with the club, Nyatama is expected to lead the group in training during the international break, with a clash against Kaizer Chiefs awaiting them in two weeks. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement