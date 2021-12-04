Swallows held by Maritzburg while Arrows shoot down Chippa in Geberha

Durban — Swallows FC began life with new coach Dylan Kerr with a frustrating 1-1 dra against Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday afternoon while Golden Arrows brought Chippa United back to earth as they snatched a 2-1 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the other 15:30 kickoff. Swallows needed a late equaliser from defender Wandisile Letlabika in the 88th minute to rescue a point for the home side after a frustrating afternoon as finishing let them down numerous times.

The Team of Choice grabbed the opener against the run of play on the stroke of half time. Rowan Human set up Bafana Bafana international, Bongokuhle Hlongwane for his first goal of the season and his side’s 3rd goal in 7 matches. Kerr went with the tried and tested in this encounter as he recalled Mwape Musonda to the starting the line up, a man who he previously entrusted with goalscoring responsibilities during his stint with Black Leopards. Swallows could’ve gone ahead in the first ten minutes as chances fell to all three of their front men. But indecisiveness and a lack of cutting-edge making the difference.

Meanwhile, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Michael Gumede and Pule Mmodi got the goals as Arrows secured their second victory in as many games. Arrows got out of the blocks early and were duly rewarded for it in the 7th minute. Nduduzo Sibiya combined well with Mmodi at the edge of the box. The Bafana international then threaded a through ball to Micheal Gumede who wasted no time inside the box, firing past Chippa Goalkeeper, Ayanda Mtshali.

Chippa’s equaliser came in the 34th minute as strikers Bienvenu Evanga and Jemondre Dickens combined well to set up the leveller. A long ball floated into the Arrows Box was held up by Dickens, the former Baroka man saw and set up Ngah who finished calmly to pull his side level.