Friday, February 3, 2023

Swallows' Kagiso Malinga breaks Richards Bay hearts with late winner

Swallows FC’s Kagiso Malinga celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Friday

Swallows FC’s Kagiso Malinga celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Swallows FC claimed a late 1-0 win over Richards Bay in a DStv Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday evening.

The win elevated Swallows to the 12th spot in the league standings. Next up for Swallows will be an away game at Stellenbosch FC in a Nedbank Cup match on February 11.

Despite the defeat, the Natal Rich Boys remained second in the standings. They are scheduled to take on Mamelodi Sundowns away in a Nedbank Cup game on February 7.

The match got off to a lively start with Swallows and the Natal Rich Boys attacking each other without any fear as they were taking risks in the final third.

However, they couldn't keep their attempts on target with Somila Ntsundwana firing wide of the target in the 15th minute after being presented with an opportunity to shoot at goal.

At the other end, Abel Mabaso placed his attempt over the crossbar without troubling goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa in the 36th minute and the score was 0-0 at half time.

Coach Ernst Middendorp made four changes prior to the start of the second half introducing Lindokuhle Mtshali, Waseem Isaacs, Kwanda Mngonyama and Pentjie Zulu.

Mtshali became an instant threat to the Natal Rich Boys' defence and he grabbed an assist when he set up Kagiso Malinga who hit the back of the net to hand Swallows a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute.

The hosts were then able to contain Richards Bay and ultimately, Swallows emerged as 1-0 winners thanks to the 28-year-old striker's second league goal of the season.

IOL Sport

