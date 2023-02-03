Swallows' Kagiso Malinga breaks Richards Bay hearts with late winner

The win elevated Swallows to the 12th spot in the league standings. Next up for Swallows will be an away game at Stellenbosch FC in a Nedbank Cup match on February 11.

Cape Town — Swallows FC claimed a late 1-0 win over Richards Bay in a DStv Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday evening.

Despite the defeat, the Natal Rich Boys remained second in the standings. They are scheduled to take on Mamelodi Sundowns away in a Nedbank Cup game on February 7.

The match got off to a lively start with Swallows and the Natal Rich Boys attacking each other without any fear as they were taking risks in the final third.

However, they couldn't keep their attempts on target with Somila Ntsundwana firing wide of the target in the 15th minute after being presented with an opportunity to shoot at goal.