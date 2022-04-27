Swallows will approach remaining games as cup finals - skipper Lebohang Mokoena

Johannesburg - Swallows FC captain Lebohang Mokoena believes his side will have to approach their final four league games of the season as though they are cup finals. The Dube Birds most recently recorded a hard-fought come from behind 3-2 win over Baroka FC on Sunday.

“We had to throw everything at them. At one stage we had four strikers in the box and it paid off for us,” said Mokoena. “With the supporters being back after so many years, it was important to give them this victory. Them supporting us also motivated us as we knew that we had nothing to lose. Knowing where Baroka is in the log, we knew that it would be possible for us to get three points.” ALSO READ: Neo Maema urges Sundowns to brush off Champions League disappointment

Swallows’ next game on May 3 against AmaZulu will be an interesting one as it will see them reuniting with former boss Brandon Truter for the first time since they sacked him in December. Truter took charge of Usuthu on an interim basis in March, after the Durban-based club parted ways with Benni McCarthy. “I want the guys to put their heads down, feet on the ground and understand that we must play each and every game as though it’s a cup final. It does not matter who plays. They need to put their bodies on the line and understand that the team comes first. The guys don’t drop their heads. Even when we score three goals, we know that we are capable of scoring four. If it does not happen, it does not happen,” said Mokoena.

Swallows are currently level on points with 15th place TS Galaxy who occupy second last place, and are on course to compete in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs during the off season.

As things stand, Baroka FC are dead last and destined for automatic relegation to the second-tier of South African football. Bakgaga is five points adrift of Galaxy. Baroka have since demoted coach Kgoloko Thobejane to their reserve team while promoting Vincent Kobola who was Thobejane’s assistant coach to the main coaching role. Kobola faces a challenge to transform the fortunes of a club that is out of form.

