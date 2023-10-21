Taariq Fielies scores late winner as AmaZulu dump Kaizer Chiefs out of Carling Knockout

And the wait continues! Kaizer Chiefs crashed out of the Carling Knockout last 16 after losing 1-0 to AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. It was a heart-breaking loss, from a late Taariq Fielies goal, that Chiefs will have to cast their sight on the DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup to end an eight-year barren run this season.

The loss stung for Chiefs that nothing seems to be going right for them this season, and this is despite investing in the team, including appointing new coach Molefi Ntseki. Ntseki, though, had also received a cold reception after his appointment so much so that he was pelted with missiles by the supporters on three occasions before tonight. Those ugly scenes continued this evening as Chiefs’ fans threw objects into the pitch, resulting in Ntseki abandoning his post-match interview on tv as he was whisked away to safety.

Having been heavy talkers in the build-up, Chiefs were expected to revive themselves and challenge for the Carling Knockout – after missing out on the MTN8. But it was not to be. And this is despite Ntseki making changes to his regular starting line-up, including giving Keagan Dolly his first start after a long-lay off. Dolly was expected to bring his trickery element in the final third, but the absence of Edson Castillo from the line-up must have worried every Chiefs’ supporter.

Castillo must have been dropped to being fatigued having travelled long hours to be with the Venezuelan national team during the recently closed Fifa break. But his absence was notable in the early stages as Chiefs struggled to have a creative man in the final third, with lone striker Ranga Chivaviro struggling to get chances. Chiefs’ struggles seemed to be AmaZulu’s gain. After they broke play in the engine room, they were able to make inroads into Amakhosi’s box, using long and short balls.

But thanks to the presence of Itumeleng Khune, who was standing in for the absent Brandon Petersen, Chiefs were able to refrain from conceding in the first half. Khune timelessly came off the box to block a Tshepang Moremi effort and he was well positioned to parry away Feilies’ flicked effort after Rian Hanamub’s set-piece. And after Khune’s efforts to keep his team in the team, his teammates started to string together passes and take the game to AmaZulu midway through the half.

Tebogo Potsane was the first to test the waters, heading straight to Veli Mothwa before Dolly raced clear on the far post only to put his shot wide off the target. Before the game went into the break deadlocked on 0-0, Chivaviro created the real chance of the half, driving a long-range thunderbolt which Mothwa tipped over the crossbar.

And having the two teams started the second half with caution, the coaches rang the changes midway through the half, with Ntseki introducing Castillo and Jasond Gonzalez. But those changes didn’t make a difference for Chiefs. Instead, a well worked interchange inside the box led to Fielis getting the all important winner for AmaZulu later on. And that’s how things ended as Chiefs bowed out of another cup competition to the frustration of their supporters, who again, threw missiles onto the pitch.