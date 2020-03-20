Tau following in steps of McCarthy, Zuma

It would appear not even the coronavirus outbreak can prevent Bafana Bafana star forward Percy Tau from adding his name to the elite list of South Africans who have won league titles abroad. Tau is on the verge of winning the league with Belgian outfit Club Brugge. As with the rest of the world, football activities have been halted in Belgium because of the pandemic. Brugge are at the summit of the table having collected 70 points from 29 league matches. They are 15 points clear of the second-placed team with a game to spare. Brugge were scheduled to face Eupen in their last league game behind closed doors.

Tau is on loan at Brugge from English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion. He has impressed during his loan spell with the Belgian club. The Bafana striker has scored three times and has nine assists in 18 league matches.

Championship success will see Tau join the likes of Sibusiso Zuma, Nasief Morris, Tsepo Masilela, Macbeth Sibaya, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar and Thulani Serero who all won the league during their time overseas.

The legendary Zuma won the league in Denmark with Copenhagen in 2004/05.

He is still a darling of the Copenhagen fans. A few years ago, they honoured him with a statue for a goal he scored in the derby against Brondby IF. That strike eventually won the league for Copenhagen.

Nomvethe won the league with Djurgardens IF in Sweden in 2005.

McCarthy won league titles with Ajax Amsterdam and FC Porto. Steven Pienaar was successful with Amsterdam as well.

Sibaya was a league champion with Russian club Rubin Kazan.

Tau is on his way to joining these legends.

Brugge were recently dumped out of the Europa League by Manchester United in the last 16 of the competition. At the start of the season they campaigned in the Uefa Champions League.

Tau has enjoyed his time with Brugge. He is not only on course to win the league but the Belgian Cup too. They are in the final where they were set to square off against Royal Antwerp.

@Minenhlecr7





The Mercury