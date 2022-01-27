Teboho Mokoena delighted after completing dream move to Sundowns

Johannesburg — Midfielder Teboho Mokoena is reeling with excitement after joining champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-and-a-half-year deal in the ongoing transfer window, saying he’s been a huge fan of the Brazilians’ style of play and overall dominance. After a relatively quiet transfer window in the top-flight, Mokoena finally made his largely talked about switch from SuperSport United to rivals Sundowns on Thursday afternoon. He leaves SuperSport after an incredible six-and-a-half years.

His successful stint at Matsantsantsa a Pitori included guiding the team to the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 twice. But it will be at Sundowns where he’ll be eager to turn his game up a notch, given the Brazilians incredible milestone recently. Sundowns have won the league for the last four years – and 11 times overall. They are also one of the powerhouses in continental football, having been regulars in the knockout stage in recent seasons after winning the crown back in 2016. Having also become a national figure for Bafana Bafana's coach Hugo Broos, with his work ethic in the engine room, passing range, defensive traits, and knack to find the goal, Mokoena believes that he'll grow in leaps and bounds at Sundowns.

“Personally, I am proud of this milestone in my career, after moving from SuperSport United to Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mokoena told Sundowns' social media platforms during his unveiling at the club’s headquarters yesterday afternoon. “It was an easy decision to make because this club showed interest in me and it was also a club that I had hoped to play for. I like their style of play, the way in which they are dominating the league and on the international stage as well.” Mokoena joins a list of star-studded players that have made the switch from SuperSport to rivals Sundowns in the last two seasons. Those players include Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana who also joined the club at the start of the season.

With Sundowns sitting comfortably at the top of the Premiership standings and through to the last 16 of the Champions League, Mokoena will be eager to inspire the team to more silverware come May. After all, that’s what he signed for. “I want to take this time to show appreciation, I'm proud of this achievement and I’m also happy with the decision that I made to join Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Mokoena who scored 15 goals and made 17 assists during his spell at SuperSport. ”As the saying goes, ‘The home of Champions’, I was also born a winner and I want to see myself winning the league (DStv Premiership), competing in the CAF Champions League as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and just winning trophies.”

SuperSport had mixed emotions about the departure of Mokoena to their crosstown rivals, with the club's chief executive Stan Matthews saying in a statement: “Teboho has served our club with distinction since joining us in his mid-teens. “As a young man he gave generously of his money and his time to the community, where he grew. He will remain a special son of our club. While we are obviously sad to see him leave us, we are delighted that he earned a big move.” @Mihlalibaleka