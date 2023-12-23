Teenager Shandre Campbell stars as SuperSport United smash Orlando Pirates

Teenager Shandre Campbell helped himself to not only his maiden professional goal but a brace two as he starred for SuperSport United in a 3-1 DStv Premiership defeat of Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening. As if that was not enough, the youngster that coach Gavin Hunt has been raving about as a potential star created the other goal for Bradley Grobler as Matsatsantsa a Pitori chalked up a third victory on the trot while bringing a Pirates' good run of form to a screeching halt.

Victorious at Moroka Swallows last weekend before they registered their first win in the CAF Confederation Cup midweek over Al Hilal Benghazi. Pirates were on a winning streak that had some suggesting they could well threaten to rain on Melodi Sundowns' parade. One of those was Hunt who spoke highly of the Buccaneers' prior to the match as he described their squad as being 'magnificent'.

He is a wily old coach though and though he admitted that his squad was depleted, you knew Huntie would have a plan. He threw in a lot of young chickens into the fray and they would not have lacked in confidence given the midweek continental victory. But when they had the worst start imaginable by conceding in the initial five minutes against a Pirates side that looked ready to turn on the magic,you feared Matsatsantsa were on to a beating to make Hunt's Christmas much breaker than the fact he is going to spend it 'singing Christmas carols alone', as he'd said pre-match.

The Buccaneers scored early in the game with Fortune Makaringe tapping home at a Deon Hotto cross from the left side of the box. The great work had, however, been done by Miguel Timm who sent Hot sailing with a sublime through pass that dissected the SuperSport defence to leave the Namibian international with the easiest of tasks to create the opener. Matsatsantsa had an opportunity to restore parity just seven minutes later but young Campbell opted to share the ball with Grobler when shooting for goal appeared the much easier option. Grobler got blocked as he attempted the shot and the vociderous Pirates fans breathed a collective sigh of relief.

On 22 minutes Campbell delivered an inch perfect corner kick which landed flush on Bilal Baloyi's head but he directed the ball over. Campbell then equalized four minutes thereaafter as he slotted home from inside the box following a SuperSport counter-attack that came about after Evidence Makgopa cheaply have possession away when he attempted a backpass in the hosts' danger area. In the second half, it was Hunt's men who took the ascendancy early in, Grobler heading home a Campbell corner kick.

Jose Riveiro swiftly rung the changes and one of those nearly paid off immediately but Zakhele Lepasa - on for Makgopa - shot tamely from a great position and Ricardo Goss gleefully embraced the ball. But this was Campbell' evening and he confirmed this much when his persistence saw him stealing the ball away from goalkeeper Buthelezi who inexplicably attempted to dribble the youngster.